US Open 2019: Dan Evans & Cameron Norrie through in men's doubles

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Britain's Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie beat German pair Tim Putz and Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the men's doubles at the US Open.

The Britons, who were knocked out of the singles competition this week, won 6-3 1-6 6-1 on court nine.

Evans had earlier lost 6-2 6-2 6-1 to five-time singles champion Roger Federer on Arthur Ashe.

Compatriot Jonny O'Mara is also through, alongside partner Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador.

They beat German Mischa Zverev and Frenchman Benoit Paire 4-6 6-4 6-1.

But Britain's Ken Skupski, alongside New Zealand partner Marcus Daniell, were beaten 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 7-6 (7-1) by Australian Nick Kyrgios and Romanian Marius Copil.

In the mixed doubles, Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Desirae Krawczyk booked their place in the second round with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory over Americans Hailey Baptiste and Jenson Brooksby.

Meanwhile, Britain's Neal Skupski and Spanish partner Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez lost 6-4 6-3 to fourth seeds Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Taiwan respectively.

Elsewhere, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Australian Ashleigh Barty, seeded eighth, beat Romanian Monica Niculescu and Russian Margarita Gasparyan 4-6 6-1 6-1 to progress to the second round of the women's doubles.

And American teenagers Catherine McNally and Coco Gauff - who won the Washington Open together this month - triumphed 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 against German Julia Gorges and Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Gauff, 15, takes on world number one Naomi Osaka in the third round of the women's singles on Saturday.