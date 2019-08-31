US Open 2019: Bianca Andreescu through to fourth round

Bianca Andreescu beat German three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the final at Indian Wells in March

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Canadian 15th seed Bianca Andreescu beat former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in the third round of the US Open.

The 19-year-old, playing at Flushing Meadows for the first time, won 6-4 6-4 in a match featuring 10 service breaks.

Denmark's Wozniacki, 29, is a two-time US Open finalist.

Andreescu, who has won titles in Toronto and Indian Wells this year, will face American Taylor Townsend in the next round.

World number 116 Townsend knocked out Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the second round and beat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 7-5 6-2 on Saturday.