US Open 2019: Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski through to doubles third round

Jamie Murray (right) and Neal Skupski began their partnership during this year's grass-court season

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Britons Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski reached the third round of the US Open doubles with a straight-sets victory.

The 15th seeds, whose first Grand Slam together ended with a first-round defeat at Wimbledon in July, beat Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis and Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3 6-4.

They will face India's Rohan Bopanna and Canada's Denis Shapovalov next.

Fellow Briton Luke Bambridge also advanced with Japanese partner Ben McLachlan.

They upset Croatian ninth seeds Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 to set up a meeting with French duo Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin.

Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie are in doubles action later on Saturday, while Murray will play a second match of the day when he teams up with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the mixed doubles.

The 33-year-old Scot has lifted a doubles title at Flushing Meadows every year since 2016.

He won the men's doubles with Bruno Soares in 2016, the mixed doubles in 2017 with Martina Hingis and in 2018 with Mattek-Sands.

Other Britons also featuring in the doubles on Saturday are Joe Salisbury and Jonny O'Mara.

The only Briton left in the singles at Flushing Meadows is Johanna Konta, who faces third seed Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round on Sunday.