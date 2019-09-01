US Open 2019: Ashleigh Barty knocked out by Wang Qiang

Wang Qiang is through to her first Grand Slam quarter-final

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Second seed Ashleigh Barty has been knocked out of the US Open 6-2 6-4 by China's Wang Qiang in the fourth round.

French Open champion Barty was out of sorts throughout, making 39 unforced errors and failing to convert all nine of her break points.

Wang, the 18th seed, secured victory when a Barty return went long.

The 27-year-old is through to her first Grand Slam quarter-final where she will face six-time champion Serena Williams or Croatia's Petra Martic.

From 2015 until earlier this year, Wang was coached by three-time Grand Slam doubles champion Peter McNamara, who died of cancer in July.