US Open 2019: Serena Williams beats Petra Martic despite medical timeout

Williams needed a medical timeout after injuring her ankle in the second set

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Serena Williams remains on course for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title despite needing medical attention in a win over Petra Martic at the US Open.

The American, 37, reached the quarter-finals in New York with a 6-3 6-4 victory against the 22nd seed.

The six-time champion needed her ankle restrapping in a medical timeout after turning awkwardly during the final set.

Williams was able to return to the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium to see off the Croat in dominant fashion.

She faces China's Wang Qiang next after the 18th seed beat world number two Ashleigh Barty in the last 16.

Williams will move level with Margaret Court on the most Open era Grand Slam titles if she wins at Flushing Meadows.