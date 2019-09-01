US Open 2019: Mike Bryan fined $10,000 for racquet shooting gesture

Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan are the men's seventh seeds

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

American doubles player Mike Bryan has been fined $10,000 (£8,222) for using his racquet to make a shooting gesture at a line judge during the US Open.

The 41-year-old turned his racquet upside down and pointed it at the official after successfully challenging an incorrect call.

It came during a second-round win for Bryan and brother Bob against Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Delbonis.

Bryan has since apologised, saying the gesture "was meant to be playful".

On Saturday, seven people were killed in Texas in the latest of a several mass shootings to take place in the United States in 2019.

"We won the point and the gesture was meant to be playful," said Bryan in a statement quoted by the New York Times.

"But given the recent news and political climate I understand how my gesture could be viewed as insensitive. I promise that I will never do anything like this again."