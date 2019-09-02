US Open 2019: Daniil Medvedev enjoying his role as a Russian troll in New York

Let's be having you - Daniil Medvedev is enjoying baiting the crowds at Flushing Meadows

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Tennis has a new pantomime villain and his name is Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian troll teased the crowd on Louis Armstrong Stadium as he was booed before and after his four-set win over German qualifier Dominik Koepfer.

"Guys, continue to give me this energy - you're the best, you're the best," said the 23-year-old after reaching the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

His reward is to face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Swiss 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka next.

The fifth seed was fined $9,000 (£7,400) for a visible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct in his third-round victory against Feliciano Lopez on Friday.

He was booed when he entered the arena on Sunday before recovering from a set and a break down to win 3-6 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-2).

Medvedev then relished the boos that rang out during his on-court interview and encouraged the crowd to raise the volume by waving his arms in the air.

He said: "I was losing 6-3 2-0. I was painful in my abductor before the match, and thought I was not going to play. I was painful in my shoulder. I took as much painkillers as I could and you guys, being against me, gave me so much energy to win. Thank you."

