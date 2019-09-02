US Open 2019: Matteo Berrettini beats Andrey Rublev to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final

Berrettini's previous best major result was reaching the Wimbledon fourth round this year

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Italy's Matteo Berrettini reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time by seeing off unseeded Russian Andrey Rublev at the US Open.

The 24th seed won 6-1 6-4 7-6 (8-6) with the roof closed on Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

Berrettini had failed to progress beyond the first round in two previous attempts in New York.

The 23-year-old will face Frenchman Gael Monfils or Spain's Pablo Andujar in the last eight.

Berrettini served for the match at 6-5 in the third set and, though Rublev was able to break him for the first time, the Italian secured victory in the resulting tie-break.