US Open 2019: Jamie Murray & Bethanie Mattek-Sands into mixed doubles semis

Jamie Murray has won the US Open mixed doubles title in the past two years, partnering Martina Hingis in 2017 before teaming up with Mattek-Sands last year

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Defending champions Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands are through to the US Open mixed doubles semi-finals having beaten Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski in a match tie-break.

Murray and Mattek-Sands defeated the second seeds 2-6 7-5 10-4.

The British-American pairing will face Rajeev Ram and Sam Stosur or Henri Kontinen and Demi Schuurs next.

Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally lost to Victoria Azarenka and Ashleigh Barty in the women's doubles third round.

Americans Gauff, 15, and McNally, 17, were blown away 6-0 6-1 in just 48 minutes by Belarusian Azarenka and Australia's Barty.

In the men's doubles, Murray and fellow Briton Neal Skupski will face Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow in the quarter-finals after the American pairing defeated Bob and Mike Bryan 6-4 7-5.

Colombian top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal beat Dutch 13th seeds Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof 6-4 6-4 and will play Briton Luke Bambridge and Japan's Ben McLachlan in the last eight.