US Open 2019: Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski through to men's doubles semi-finals

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski have won nine of their last 11 matches as a pair

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski recovered from a set down against Americans Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow to reach the semi-finals of the men's doubles at the US Open.

Battling back from a break down in the third set, Murray and Skupski rallied to win 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4) on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 15th seeds have now won nine of their past 11 matches as a pair.

Murray is also in mixed doubles semi-finals action later on Wednesday.

Partnering American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the defending champions face third seeds Samantha Stosur and Rajeev Ram for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Britain's Luke Bambridge, along with Japan's Ben McLachlan, will contest a first US Open quarter-final against top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, with the winner of that match meeting Murray and Skupski in the last four.

The US Open is Murray and Skupski's second Grand Slam outing as a doubles pairing, having exited Wimbledon in the first round in July.

Scot Murray, 33, has lifted a doubles title every year at Flushing Meadows since 2016.

He won the men's doubles with Bruno Soares in 2016 and the mixed doubles in 2017 with Martina Hingis and in 2018 with Mattek-Sands.

At 4-3 up in the first against Sock and Withrow, the Britons missed two break points that would have allowed them to serve for the set and were immediately punished as the Americans broke in the very next game.

The Britons responded emphatically, though, breaking serve twice and conceding just one game in a dominant second-set showing.

The momentum swung once more in the third as the US pair raced into a 4-1 advantage, but Murray and Skupski levelled at 5-5 before closing out the decisive tie-break with three unanswered points.