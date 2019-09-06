US Open 2019: Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah win men's doubles title

Cabal and Farah were playing in their 400th match together

Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah have won the US Open men's doubles title, their second consecutive Grand Slam.

The Wimbledon champions defeated Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 7-5 under the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The pair had been 5-3 down in the second set, but won the last four games to secure the title.

Spaniard Granollers and Argentine Zeballos were playing only their second event together.