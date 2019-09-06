US Open 2019: Daniil Medvedev beats Grigor Dimitrov to reach final

Daniil Medvedev has won more matches on the ATP Tour this year than any other player

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Daniil Medvedev reached his first Grand Slam final with a tense US Open semi-final victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

Russian fifth seed Medvedev, 23, edged the crucial points to win 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Little separated the pair in the opening two sets before Bulgaria's former world number three Dimitrov, now ranked 78th, faded in the third.

Medvedev will face Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal or Italian 24th seed Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final.

Heavy favourite Nadal, 33, takes on 23-year-old Berrettini, a first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, later on Friday as he chases a 19th major title.

Medvedev's mental strength shines again

Medvedev was hotly tipped to be the man from outside the 'Big Three' of Nadal, Serb top seed Novak Djokovic and Swiss great Roger Federer to challenge for the final Grand Slam of the season, following an impressive build-up on the North American hard courts.

After losing in the Washington and Montreal finals to Australian Nick Kyrgios and Nadal, Medvedev went one better in Cincinnati and has continued that form to become only the third man to reach all four finals in the same season during the Open era.

Despite his success, some of his antics over the past two weeks have not endeared himself to the New York crowd, goading them with his provocative post-match celebrations and interviews.

That meant 28-year-old Dimitrov, who is looking to rebuild his career after a shoulder injury led to a severe slump in form, received the bulk of the backing on Ashe.

But that did not faze the Russian, whose mental strength shone through once again as he took his third match point to win in two hours and 38 minutes

"I have to tell you it sounds not bad," Medvedev said when asked what it felt like to be a Grand Slam finalist.

In contrast to his previous exuberant celebrations, Medvedev remained straight-faced and gave just a gentle nod to the crowd when Dimitrov's inability to land a second serve out wide sealed his place as the first Russian man in a Grand Slam final since Marat Safin in 2005.

Medvedev has suffered cramps and a quad injury, as well as having his run-ins with the American fans, in an eventful tournament which he described as "crazy".

But this was almost as straightforward as it had been for Medvedev.

Dimitrov, who beat Federer in an epic late-night quarter-final on Tuesday, won more points in the first set but paid the price for not being able to take a set point at 6-5 and then crashing a forehand into the net which swung the momentum of the first-set tie-break to the Russian.

Medvedev began to breathe heavily after some lengthy rallies in the second set, particularly following a tournament high 39-shot exchange in a pivotal ninth game which the Russian survived after 11 minutes to hold.

That enabled him to pinch Dimitrov's serve in the following game for a two-set lead and then break twice in a final set which saw Dimitrov's belief disappear.

"I felt he was much closer to the first set, but I won and that changed the momentum of the match," said Medvedev, who has now won 20 of his past 22 matches.