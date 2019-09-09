Diego Matos: Brazilian tennis player banned for life for match fixing

Brazilian tennis player Diego Matos has been banned from professional tennis for life and fined $125,000 (£100,600) after being convicted of multiple match-fixing offences.

Matos has also been ordered to repay $12,000 (£9,650) received in winnings in tournaments played in Ecuador.

An independent anti-corruption hearing found that 31-year-old Matos had contrived the outcome of 10 tennis matches played during 2018 at ITF level tournaments in Brazil, Sri Lanka, Ecuador, Portugal and Spain.

In addition to the match-fixing charges, the player was also found guilty of not co-operating with a Tennis Integrity Unit investigation as he refused to comply fully with requests to provide his mobile phone for forensic examination, and failed to supply financial records.

Mato, who had been provisionally suspended from tennis since 6 December, 2018 was ranked 373rd in doubles, with a highest singles ranking of 580th in April 2012.