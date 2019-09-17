Johanna Konta: British number one to miss Asia tournaments and WTA Championships

Johanna Konta reached the quarter-finals of the US Open

Johanna Konta will not play any tournaments in Asia this autumn and so will not be able to qualify for the season-ending WTA Championships.

The British number one has withdrawn from the China Open in Beijing because of "slight knee pain" and did not enter next week's lucrative tournament in Wuhan in China.

She is next expected to play in Moscow in the middle of October.

Konta, 28, is currently 11th in the annual WTA singles race.

The top eight players qualify for the WTA Championships in Shenzhen in China, but the next 11 - plus a wildcard - are eligible to compete in the Elite Trophy.

Konta is still likely to qualify for this event, which is staged in the Chinese city of Zhuhai at the end of October.