Murray Trophy: Jamie Murray & John-Patrick Smith lose in doubles final

Jamie Murray
Jamie Murray could not claim victory in the ATP Challenger event bearing his name

Top seeds Jamie Murray and John-Patrick Smith lost in the doubles final of the inaugural Murray Trophy in Glasgow to Ruben Bemelmans and Daniel Masur.

The Belgian-German pair prevailed 4-6 6-3 10-8, sealing victory via a champions tie-break.

Murray, playing with Australian Smith, was the last Briton remaining in the seven-day ATP Challenger tournament he has worked with the LTA to curate.

"It's been an amazing week of tennis," the 33-year-old said.

"I wanted to give people the chance to come out and watch tennis in Scotland and get to experience a live professional tennis event.

"I'm disappointed to lose the final but the guys played well, came back strong in the second set and held their nerve well in the tie-break. It was a good level match."

Later on Sunday, Frenchman Alexandre Muller faces Emil Ruusuvuori in the singles final.

