Laver Cup: Team Europe clinch dramatic 13-11 win over Team World

Team Europe have not been beaten by Team World in the three years of Laver Cup competition

Alexander Zverev won a deciding rubber against Milos Raonic in Switzerland to earn Team Europe a dramatic 13-11 win over Team World in the Laver Cup.

Zverev beat Raonic 6-4 3-6 10-4 for Team Europe's third victory in a row.

Team World were 7-5 down overnight but John Isner and Jack Sock overcame Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-7 6-4 10-8 in the doubles to put them 8-7 up.

Taylor Fritz beat Dominic Thiem to make it 11-7 but Team Europe won after Federer beat Isner and Zverev also won.

Fritz secured a narrow 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 10-5 victory over Thiem, while 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer, playing in his home country, claimed a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Isner in Geneva.

Both sides had player withdrawals for injuries on the final day, with Rafael Nadal pulling out for Team Europe and Nick Kyrgios for Team World.

Nadal was supposed to partner Federer in the doubles and face Kyrgios in a singles tie.

The Spaniard was replaced by Tsitsipas in the doubles, while Thiem came in for him in the singles ties - in which Fritz stood in for Kyrgios.

Team World have yet to win the competition since its inception three years ago.

"I'm very proud of my team," said Team Europe skipper Bjorn Borg. "I'm a very happy captain."