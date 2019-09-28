Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie win in China Open qualifying

From the section

Dan Evans is ranked 48 in the world

Britain's Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie moved a step closer to the China Open main draw after winning their first round qualifying matches in Beijing.

Evans beat China's Jie Cui 6-3 6-1 and faces Canada's Vasek Pospisil, while Norrie beat Yecong He 6-2 6-1 and plays Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur.

Andy Murray has a tricky first round draw against Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

Meanwhile, Heather Watson failed to reach the women's first round after losing to Poland's Magda Linette.

Watson, ranked 125 in the world, lost 6-2 6-1 in a match lasting 61 minutes.

Elsewhere, Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka beat American Alison Riske 6-3 3-6 6-1 to win the Wuhan Open.

At the Chengdu Open, Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to set up a final against Kazakh Alexander Bublik on Sunday.