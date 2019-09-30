Kyle Edmund: China Open defeat is fifth on trot for British number one
British number one Kyle Edmund has been beaten by a wildcard player at the China Open - his fifth straight defeat.
Edmund, the world number 34, was defeated 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-5) in Beijing by Zhizhen Zhang, who is ranked 213.
Dan Evans beat another Chinese player Zhe Li 6-3 6-4, while Cameron Norrie was 7-6 (7-5) 1-0 up when opponent Cristian Garin of Chile retired.
Norrie could play Andy Murray in the second round, if the Scot overcomes Italian Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.
Edmund has not won a match since beating Australian Nick Kyrgios at the Coupe Rogers in Montreal in August.
The 24-year-old has only won 12 matches at ATP Tour level in 2019 and he parted company with coach Mark Hilton after a first-round defeat at the Chengdu Open, also in China, last week.
Evans, 29, ranked 48th, will face either France's Gael Monfils or American John Isner in round two.