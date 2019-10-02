Andy Murray beats Cameron Norrie to reach China Open quarter-finals

Andy Murray hit 39 winners to Cameron Norrie's 40

Andy Murray reached his first singles quarter-final in almost a year by beating fellow Briton Cameron Norrie in the second round of the China Open.

After two tight sets taken on tie breaks, Murray raced through the decider to win 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 after nearly three hours.

It is the first time Murray has won two straight ATP Tour singles matches since hip resurfacing surgery in January.

Murray, 32, will next face top seed Dominic Thiem or China's Zhang Zhizhen.

More to follow.