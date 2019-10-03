China Open: Bianca Andreescu to meet Naomi Osaka in quarter-finals

Naomi Osaka has won her last seven WTA matches with victory at the Pan Pacific Open in Japan

Bianca Andreescu will play Naomi Osaka for the first time after both players advanced to the quarter-finals of the China Open.

Osaka, 21, lost only four games with a 6-4 6-0 win over USA's Alison Riske, before Andreescu came past American qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-1 6-3.

The 19-year-old Canadian is on a 16-match-winning streak, which saw her lift the US Open trophy last month.

World number four Osaka, from Japan, is the current Australian Open Champion.