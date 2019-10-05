China Open: Tsitsipas sets up final with Thiem

Tsitsipas is through to his fifth final of the year

Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to his fifth final of the year after a straight-sets victory over Alexander Zverev in the China Open.

Tsitsipas - seventh in the world - beat the German 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in one hour and 51 minutes.

The 21-year-old booked his place in the final on his sixth match point to defeat the world number six in Beijing.

He will play top seed Dominic Thiem, who fought back from a set down to reach the final, in Sunday's decider.

This year, Greece's Tsitsipas reached the finals of the Madrid Open, Millennium Estoril Open, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and in the men's doubles at the Miami Open.

Meanwhile, Britain's Jamie Murray and partner Neal Skupski missed out on a place in the men's doubles final.

The British pair lost to Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Slovakia's Filip Polasek after a 6-4 6-4 defeat in 76 minutes.