China Open: Naomi Osaka beats world number one Ashleigh Barty in final

The title was Osaka's third of the season and fifth of her career

Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat world number one Ashleigh Barty in an enthralling China Open final.

The Japanese world number four came through 3-6 6-3 6-2 in almost two hours in Beijing.

The win gives Osaka a second title in a row after victory at the Pan Pacific Open in her hometown of Osaka in September.

Since losing in the last 16 of the US Open last month, the 21-year-old has won 10 consecutive matches.

The title also ranks as one of the biggest of the two-time Grand Slam champion's career because it is only her second premier WTA title - the top level of tournaments on the women's tour after the majors.

Australia's Barty replaced Osaka as world number one earlier this year, and between them they have won two of the four Grand Slams in 2019. This final was fitting of a match between two of the best players on the planet.

One break of serve for Barty settled the first set, with Osaka punished for three double faults in the sixth game.

But Osaka applied pressure early in the second set and eventually broke serve in the sixth game to level the match.

She repeated the feat in the first game of the decider, and did so again to take a 5-2 lead - before sealing victory on her second match point.