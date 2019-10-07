Shanghai Masters: Cameron Norrie beats Gilles Simon in first round

Cameron Norrie will face Russia's Daniil Medvedev in round two in China

British number three Cameron Norrie is into round two of the Shanghai Masters after a dominant win over Gilles Simon.

Norrie, 24, had qualified to reach round one and broke the Frenchman, 34, twice to take the opening set 7-5.

He then broke serve three times to take the second 6-2 and faces Russian world number four Daniil Medvedev next.

Later on Monday, fellow Britons Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund face Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero and Jeremy Chardy of France respectively.