Tianjin Open: Britain's Heather Watson through to second round

Heather Watson
Heather Watson has made the Wimbledon third round on three occasions

Britain's Heather Watson went through to the second round of the Tianjin Open in China with a 6-4 7-6 win over Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine.

The British number two will play either second seed Wang Qiang or qualifier Arina Rodionova next.

Swede Rebecca Peterson earned a shock 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory over seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, 39.

The 24-year-old said: "It was such a privilege to play such a champion. I was just trying to enjoy it."

On Tuesday, Britain's Harriet Dart plays Japan's Kurumi Nara.

