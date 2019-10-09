Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic & Stefanos Tsitsipas win

Djokovic, who did not drop a set on his way to the 2018 Shanghai Masters title, received a bye in the first round this year

World number one Novak Djokovic continued his fine form with a straight-set win over Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the Shanghai Masters.

Serbia's 16-time Grand Slam champion, who won the Japan Open last week without dropping a set, cruised to a 6-3 6-3 second-round victory.

Defending champion Djokovic, 32, will play American John Isner next.

Isner, 34, hit 19 aces and lost only six points on his first serve in a 7-5 6-3 win over France's Lucas Pouille.

Greek sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 21, edged out Canadian 19-year-old Felix-Auger Aliassime in a match between two of the most exciting talents on the men's tour.

Tsitsipas, who had never beaten his 19-year-old opponent, even on the junior circuit, had to be patient before securing a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-3) win.

Victory moved Tsitsipas closer to qualifying for the ATP Finals in London next month, while German fifth seed Alexander Zverev - another still hoping to qualify and have the chance to defend his title - also needed two tie-breaks to overcome French veteran Jeremy Chardy in a 7-6 (15-13) 7-6 (7-3) win.

Russian seventh seed Karen Khachanov, Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, Italian 11th seed Matteo Berrettini and Belgian 13th seed David Goffin progressed to boost their chances of reaching the season-ending finals.