Dan Evans to work with Kyle Edmund's former coach

Mark Hilton (left) worked with Kyle Edmund for two years during which time Edmund reached a career high ranking of 14

Dan Evans has returned to former coach Mark Hilton - three weeks after Hilton stopped working with Kyle Edmund.

Evans, who will replace Edmund as the British number one on Monday, has been searching for a coach since August.

Hilton will join Evans on a trial basis at next week's Stockholm Open, and then the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel.

"Obviously, the timing was a little fast from splitting with Kyle, but I had to get a coach in place for myself," Evans told BBC Sport.

"I spoke to a few other people, and that hadn't worked for me, and when I heard about Mark and Kyle I just asked if there was a chance of trying it out to see if things were still the same.

"It would be silly to dive straight in, because things change in time," Evans said.

"Obviously I'm a different person now, and he may be a different person. I'm sure it will work, we obviously get on well, so we'll see how that goes, and then hopefully next year we'll be working back together."

Evans and Hilton worked together for 18 months from the end of 2015 until Evans failed a drugs test in April 2017.

In that time, Evans reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, and the third round of both Wimbledon and the US Open. He also reached a career high ranking of 41.

"He's obviously a very good coach," Evans added.

"Signs of a good coach are how well they adapt - he did very well with Kyle, and I would say me and Kyle are pretty different in our personalities and the way we play tennis."

Edmund, meanwhile, has lost six matches in a row, but just accepted a wildcard into qualifying for next week's European Open in Antwerp.

The 24 year old is the defending champion, but had been planning to give the tournament a miss this year.

He is still seeking a replacement for Hilton, but is understood to be now getting quite close to putting a team together for next season.