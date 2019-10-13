Tianjin Open: Heather Watson beaten by Rebecca Peterson in final

Heather Watson was playing in her first final since winning the Monterrey Open in 2016

British number two Heather Watson lost the Tianjin Open final - her first WTA final for over three years - in straight sets to Rebecca Peterson.

Swedish world number 59 Peterson, 24, won 6-4 6-4 in China on Sunday to claim her second WTA title.

Watson, ranked 125th, broke early in both sets but was immediately pegged back both times, with Peterson winning in one hour 38 minutes.

The match was played indoors in the end after a five-hour rain delay.

Watson's form this week means the 27-year-old is guaranteed to climb back inside the world's top 100 when the new rankings are released.

It was the first time the Briton had lost WTA final, winning her previous three at Osaka in 2012, Hobart in 2015 and Monterrey in 2016.

After the match, Watson said: "I am so happy on court now and I am so enjoying my game again. I am looking forward to seeing what's to come."