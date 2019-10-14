Dan Evans beats Bernard Tomic at Stockholm Open

Dan Evans moved up to 43rd in the world rankings on Monday

Dan Evans celebrated becoming the British number one with a hard-fought win over Australian Bernard Tomic at the Stockholm Open.

Evans, 29, replaced Kyle Edmund as the nation's leading men's player earlier on Monday, 18 months after being unranked following a drugs ban.

He marked becoming the 13th man to achieve the feat with a 6-4 1-6 6-3 win over former world number 17 Tomic.

Eighth seed Evans faces Norway's Casper Ruud or Serb Filip Krajinovic next.