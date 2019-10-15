European Open: Cameron Norrie beaten in first round by Feliciano Lopez

British number three Cameron Norrie has a career-high ranking of 41 in the world

Britain's Cameron Norrie was beaten by Feliciano Lopez in the first round of the European Open in Antwerp.

Norrie, the British number three and world number 61, lost 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 to Spaniard Lopez.

The 24-year-old had three early break points on Lopez's serve but was unable to convert them.

Despite the defeat, Norrie will become the British number two on Monday behind Dan Evans, who replaced Kyle Edmund at the top of the national rankings.

Edmund, who won the tournament in Antwerp in 2018, lost in qualifying this year and is set to fall outside of the world top 70.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray begins his European Open campaign against Belgian Kimmer Coppejans later on Tuesday.

Murray is planning a month-long break when the tournament finishes but he could leave Antwerp early if his wife, Kim, goes into early labour with their third child.