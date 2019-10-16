Luxembourg Open: Coco Gauff knocked out in first round by Anna Blinkova

Coco Gauff broke into the world top 100 in winning the Linz Open last weekend

Teenager Coco Gauff was knocked out of the Luxembourg Open in the first round - just days after winning her maiden WTA title.

American world number 71 Gauff, 15, was beaten 6-4 6-0 by Russian eighth seed Anna Blinkova in just 59 minutes.

Gauff became the youngest player to win a WTA title in 15 years in beating former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the Linz Open final.

Gauff and compatriot Caty McNally are in the women's doubles quarter-finals.

"I'm very happy with my performance," said world number 66 Blinkova, who will play Germany's Tatjana Maria in the second round.

"I didn't make a lot of mistakes and I had the right tactics. I was calm and I did my job well today.

"I was very focused. I know she's a great player and I knew she was coming off a WTA tournament win, so I was well prepared."