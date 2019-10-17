Andy Murray reaches European Open quarter-finals with victory over Pablo Cuevas

Murray is into his second ATP Tour quarter-final in three weeks

Andy Murray eased into the European Open quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory over eighth seed Pablo Cuevas in Antwerp.

Britain's former world number one - now ranked 243rd - beat the Uruguayan 6-4 6-3 in 84 minutes.

It was only his sixth ATP Tour-level win since returning from career-threatening hip surgery.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, 32, will play Romania's world number 92 Marius Copil in the last eight.

World number 45 Cuevas, 33, saved seven break points in the first set against Murray before the Scot eventually broke his serve at 5-4 up to take the early advantage.

Murray broke again in the sixth game of the second set before seeing out the match.

"I thought I served quite well for most of the match and, when I was able to get into the baseline rallies, I felt I was hitting the ball quite clean, which is good," said Murray.

"He served very well, which made it difficult for me to get the breaks, but I thought for me it was a good match."

In the other quarter-finals in Antwerp, Swiss fourth seed Stan Wawrinka will play Frenchman Gilles Simon while Italian 18-year-old Jannik Sinner - who shocked Gael Monfils - will take on Frances Tiafoe of the US.

Argentina's Guido Pella will play either Ugo Humbert of France or Belgium's David Goffin.