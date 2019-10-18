Johanna Konta's season is over after she pulls out of WTA Elite Trophy

Konta reached a Grand Slam semi-final and two quarter-finals in 2019

British number one Johanna Konta has pulled out of next week's WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai and will not play again this season.

The 28-year-old's last match was a quarter-final defeat by Elina Svitolina at the US Open in September.

Konta has had pain in her knee, and has decided to focus on rehabilitation for the rest of the year.

She is currently ranked 11th in the world, having begun the year 38th and fallen to 47th in April.

A semi-final at the French Open and a Wimbledon quarter-final, before her run to the last eight at Flushing Meadows, saw her move back up the rankings.