Belinda Bencic and Jelena Ostapenko win finals in Russia and Luxembourg

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic came back from a set down to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6 6-1 6-1 in the Kremlin Cup final in Russia.

By reaching the final, Bencic secured the eighth and last place in the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Meanwhile, Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko won the Luxembourg Open with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Julia Goerges.

The win gave former French Open champion Ostapenko her first title since September 2017.