Vienna Open: Kyle Edmund's losing run continues against Matteo Berrettini

Edmund had chances to move a set and a break up, but was unable to take three break points in the opening game of the second set

Former British number one Kyle Edmund suffered his eighth-straight defeat after US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini fought back to win their Vienna Open first-round match.

Edmund, now 75th in the world rankings, showed glimpses of his best form in a consistent opening set.

But the 24-year-old could not sustain that level as errors crept in and the 11th-ranked Italian won 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Edmund has not won since beating Nick Kyrgios in Montreal on 6 August.

This latest defeat could also damage his hopes of being picked by Great Britain for the Davis Cup finals in Madrid next month.

Edmund was not named in captain Leon Smith's initial four-man squad earlier on Monday, with either the Yorkshireman or Cameron Norrie - ranked 17 places higher - looking set for the final spot.

Berrettini, who struggled with an ankle injury before recovering in the second set, is looking to cap an impressive breakthrough year by reaching the ATP Finals in London next month for the first time.