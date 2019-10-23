Swiss Indoors: Roger Federer into quarter-finals, Dan Evans out in first round

Federer has failed to reach the Swiss Indoors final only once in the last 13 years

Local favourite Roger Federer eased into the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Moldovan Radu Albot in Basel.

The 38-year-old world number three, seeking to win the event for the 10th time, won in one hour and two minutes.

He next faces the winner of the match between compatriot Stan Wawrinka and American Frances Tiafoe.

British number one Dan Evans was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Tiafoe in the opening round.

Federer, champion in Basel in four of the last five editions of the tournament, began this year's event with a 6-2 6-1 win over German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in only 52 minutes.

Evans, 29, the world number 43 who became British number one for the first time this month, had beaten 48th-ranked Tiafoe in three sets in their only previous meeting on the hard courts of Florida this year.

But 21-year-old Tiafoe, who saved six break points out of seven, won in one hour and 16 minutes.

Seventh seed Wawrinka beat Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-3 6-4.