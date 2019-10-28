Roger Federer withdraws from Paris Masters to 'pace himself'

Roger Federer sealed his 103rd ATP title with victory over Alex de Minaur on Sunday

Roger Federer has withdrawn from this week's Paris Masters in order to "pace himself", with next month's ATP Finals in London on the horizon.

The 38-year-old is playing in his 22nd season on the ATP Tour and won a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title on Sunday.

"I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out," Federer said.

"I want to play as long as possible on the Tour. I'm sorry for my French fans who I'll see at Roland Garros in 2020."

The world number three has already secured a spot in the ATP Finals, which start on 10 November at the O2 Arena.

World number one Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the other five to have guaranteed a place, with the Paris Masters set to determine who clinches the final two spots.