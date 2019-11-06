ATP Finals: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times
-
- From the section Tennis
|ATP Finals
|Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 10-17 November
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Sport website and mobile app; follow radio and live text commentary online on selected matches
Follow live BBC Sport coverage of the ATP Finals from 10 to 17 November at the O2 Arena in London.
The best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams from the men's tour go head to head for the prestigious titles.
Each player or team competes in three group matches, with the top two from each group going through to the semi-finals.
The defending singles champion is Germany's Alexander Zverev.
|ATP Finals round-robin groups
|Andre Agassi Group
|Bjorn Borg Group
|Rafael Nadal
|Novak Djokovic
|Daniil Medvedev
|Roger Federer
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Dominic Thiem
|Alexander Zverev
|Matteo Berrettini
BBC TV and radio coverage details
All times GMT and subject to changes.
Group stages
Sunday, 10 November
13:50-17:15, BBC Two (Novak Djokovic v Matteo Berrettini)
19:30-21:45, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (Roger Federer v Dominic Thiem)
Monday, 11 November
14:00-16:45, BBC Two (Daniil Medvedev v Stefanos Tsitsipas)
19:30-21:45, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (Rafael Nadal v Alexander Zverev)
Tuesday, 12 November
14:00-16:45, BBC Two (TBC)
19:30-23:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (TBC)
Wednesday, 13 November
14:00-16:45, BBC Two (TBC)
19:30-23:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (TBC)
Thursday, 14 November
14:00-16:45, BBC Two (TBC)
19:30-21:45, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (TBC)
Friday, 15 November
14:00-16:45, BBC Two (TBC)
19:30-21:45, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (TBC)
Saturday, 16 November
Semi-finals
14:00-16:30, BBC Two (TBC)
Sunday, 17 November
Final
18:00-21:00, BBC Two (TBC)
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
Live guide and event notifications
Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage, while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.