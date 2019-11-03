WTA Finals: Ashleigh Barty beats Elina Svitolina to win title and record prize

Ashleigh Barty was making her debut at the season-ending event for the world's top eight players

Ashleigh Barty beat Elina Svitolina in a high-quality match to claim the WTA Finals title and pick up the biggest prize money ever offered in tennis.

The Australian world number one won 6-4 6-3 to take the season-ending title in Shenzhen and a record $4.42m (£3.42m).

Barty, 23, had lost all her five of her previous matches against the Ukrainian defending champion.

But she came through a testing second set, featuring five breaks of serve, to take victory when Svitolina netted.

"It has been an incredible year," French Open champion Barty told BT Sport.

"Tonight was about coming out and fighting to the end. I couldn't be prouder.

"It was a slow court so I had to take chances and shift position more. I had to take chances even if it meant a few more errors.

"I'm proud of myself and the team, we tried to put ourselves in the biggest situations and occasions and we managed to do that."

More to follow.