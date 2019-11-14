Bob and Mike Bryan: Doubles partners to retire after 2020 US Open

The Bryan brothers have won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles

Bob and Mike Bryan, the most decorated tennis doubles partnership ever, will retire after next year's US Open.

The 41-year-old American twins have won a professional era record of 118 titles, including 16 Grand Slams, and have spent 438 weeks at the top of the world rankings.

"It has truly been a magical ride," Bob Bryan said.

"However, we want to end this great ride while we're healthy and we can still compete for titles."

They will bid farewell at their home Grand Slam in September, which was where they made their major championship debut in 1995.

Bob Bryan had hip resurfacing surgery in 2018 - the same operation Britain's Andy Murray had in January this year - and returned to the court five months later to continue the winning partnership.

Among their other successes, they helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007 and took gold at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games.