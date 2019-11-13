ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev denies using his phone during match

Zverev beat Nadal in his opening match before losing to Tsitsipas

2019 Nitto ATP Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 10-17 November

Alexander Zverev has denied using his phone during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals.

Zverev was asked about the incident at a news conference after he was seen touching something in his bag at a changeover during Wednesday's defeat.

The 22-year-old German, who lost 6-3 6-2 at London's O2 Arena, said: "I don't know what they saw, but it was definitely not a phone."

Rules state players cannot access any electronic devices during matches.

"My phone was in the locker room. I always leave it there," added Zverev.

Asked what he might have been touching, he said: "I mean, a water bottle? Empty water bottle maybe?"