ATP Finals: Matteo Berrettini beats Dominic Thiem in London round-robin

Matteo Berrettini reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and went on to make the US Open semi-finals

2019 Nitto ATP Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 10-17 November

Matteo Berrettini claimed a consolation victory at the ATP Finals as he beat the in-form Dominic Thiem in his final group match in London.

The Italian could not qualify for the semi-finals but beat a subdued Thiem 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

Eighth-ranked Berrettini, who began the year outside the top 50, is the first Italian to win an ATP Finals match.

Austria's Thiem had already qualified for the last four by beating Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Federer and Djokovic will compete for a semi-final place later on Thursday.

The top two players in each group after the round-robin stage progress to Saturday's semi-finals.

The event, which is taking place in London for the penultimate year, features the top eight male players of 2019.

Berrettini claimed a comprehensive win over Thiem, who may have been struggling with the effects of his thrilling three-set win over Djokovic on Tuesday.

The two exchanged breaks in the opening set before Berrettini dominated the tie-break, finishing with 17 winners to fifth-ranked Thiem's seven.

The second set was a regulation affair, with Berrettini claiming the only break before serving out the win in one hour and 18 minutes.

"I'm not feeling great physically so I'm happy with my performance," Berrettini said.

"I was able to stay mentally focused even when I lost my serve, and I played a great tie-break."