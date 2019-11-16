Tomas Berdych: 2010 Wimbledon finalist retires

Berdych (right) lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the 2010 Wimbledon final

2019 Nitto ATP Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 10-17 November

Former world number four and Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych has retired from tennis.

The 34-year-old Czech, who lost to Rafael Nadal in his only Grand Slam final at the All England Club in 2010, won 13 ATP singles titles.

He was also part of the Czech team that won the Davis Cup in 2012 and 2013.

Berdych, who has not played since losing in the first round of the US Open in August, announced his decision at the ATP Finals in London.

His last match was a first-round defeat by qualifier Jenson Brooksby at Flushing Meadows, and it was this loss that convinced him it was time to call time on his 17-year career.

"Just the feeling that I went through on my last official match, it's been just one that told me, that's it," he said.

He said he had "tried absolutely everything and the result is how it is", adding: "I was always chasing the top results and being in the top positions, and then you are almost really fighting for the first match to win, really like badly, fighting with yourself."