Davis Cup finals: Follow action from Madrid across BBC Radio & online
-
- From the section Tennis
|Davis Cup finals
|Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid Dates: 18-24 November
|Coverage: Follow radio and live text commentary online on all Great Britain matches and other selected matches
Follow live BBC Sport coverage of the inaugural Davis Cup finals from 18 to 24 November at the Caja Magica in Madrid.
Eighteen nations will compete across six groups, replacing the old system of home and away ties through the year.
Each group winner - as well as the two second-placed teams with the best records - progress to the quarter-finals, with the semi-finals and final taking place on 23 and 24 November.
Matches will consist of two singles and one doubles rubber, all played over three sets on a hard court.
Andy Murray has been selected to represent Great Britain for the first time since 2016 as they play the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the group stage on 20 and 21 November. He joins a team of Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans, Jamie Murray and Neil Skupski captained by Leon Smith.
Rafael Nadal will be leading home hopes for Spain and Novak Djokovic is set to play for Serbia.
Groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Group E
|Group F
|France
|Croatia
|Argentina
|Belgium
|Kazakhstan
|Italy
|Japan
|Russia
|Chile
|Colombia
|Netherlands
|Canada
|Serbia
|Spain
|Germany
|Australia
|Great Britain
|United States
Schedule
All times GMT and subject to changes.
Monday, 18 November
15:00 - Croatia v Russia
Belgium v Colombia
Italy v Canada
Tuesday, 19 November
10:00 - France v Japan
Argentina v Chile
Kazakhstan v Netherlands
17:00 - Spain v Russia
Australia v Colombia
USA v Canada
Wednesday, 20 November
10:00 - Serbia v Japan
Argentina v Germany
Great Britain v Netherlands - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary & BBC Sport live text coverage
17:00 - Croatia v Spain
Belgium v Australia
USA v Italy
Thursday, 21 November
10:00 - France v Serbia
Germany v Chile
Great Britain v Kazakhstan - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary & BBC Sport live text coverage
17:00 - Quarter-final (winner of Group D v winner of Group F)
Friday, 22 November
10:00 - Quarter-final (winner of Group A v runner up 1 or 2)
17:00 - Quarter-final (winner of Group B v runner up 1 or 2)
Quarter-final (winner of Group E v winner of Group C)
Saturday, 23 November
10:00 - Semi-final
17:00 - Semi-final
Sunday 24, November
15:00 - Final
BBC TV and radio coverage details
There will be BBC Radio 5 Live Sport Extra commentary of every GB match, one quarter-final, semi-final and the final. BBC Sport will have live text coverage of every GB match and the competition final.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
Live guide and event notifications
Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage, while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.