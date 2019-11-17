Davis Cup finals: Follow action from Madrid across BBC Radio & online

Andy Murray (second from right) is part of the GB Davis Cup team for the first time since 2016

Davis Cup finals Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid Dates: 18-24 November Coverage: Follow radio and live text commentary online on all Great Britain matches and other selected matches

Follow live BBC Sport coverage of the inaugural Davis Cup finals from 18 to 24 November at the Caja Magica in Madrid.

Eighteen nations will compete across six groups, replacing the old system of home and away ties through the year.

Each group winner - as well as the two second-placed teams with the best records - progress to the quarter-finals, with the semi-finals and final taking place on 23 and 24 November.

Matches will consist of two singles and one doubles rubber, all played over three sets on a hard court.

Andy Murray has been selected to represent Great Britain for the first time since 2016 as they play the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the group stage on 20 and 21 November. He joins a team of Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans, Jamie Murray and Neil Skupski captained by Leon Smith.

Rafael Nadal will be leading home hopes for Spain and Novak Djokovic is set to play for Serbia.

Groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F France Croatia Argentina Belgium Kazakhstan Italy Japan Russia Chile Colombia Netherlands Canada Serbia Spain Germany Australia Great Britain United States

Schedule

All times GMT and subject to changes.

Monday, 18 November

15:00 - Croatia v Russia

Belgium v Colombia

Italy v Canada

Tuesday, 19 November

10:00 - France v Japan

Argentina v Chile

Kazakhstan v Netherlands

17:00 - Spain v Russia

Australia v Colombia

USA v Canada

Wednesday, 20 November

10:00 - Serbia v Japan

Argentina v Germany

Great Britain v Netherlands - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary & BBC Sport live text coverage

17:00 - Croatia v Spain

Belgium v Australia

USA v Italy

Thursday, 21 November

10:00 - France v Serbia

Germany v Chile

Great Britain v Kazakhstan - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary & BBC Sport live text coverage

17:00 - Quarter-final (winner of Group D v winner of Group F)

Friday, 22 November

10:00 - Quarter-final (winner of Group A v runner up 1 or 2)

17:00 - Quarter-final (winner of Group B v runner up 1 or 2)

Quarter-final (winner of Group E v winner of Group C)

Saturday, 23 November

10:00 - Semi-final

17:00 - Semi-final

Sunday 24, November

15:00 - Final

BBC TV and radio coverage details

There will be BBC Radio 5 Live Sport Extra commentary of every GB match, one quarter-final, semi-final and the final. BBC Sport will have live text coverage of every GB match and the competition final.

