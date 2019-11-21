Davis Cup finals 2019: Novak Djokovic helps take Serbia into last eight
- From the section Tennis
Novak Djokovic ensured Serbia moved into the Davis Cup quarter-finals as Group A winners with a straight-set victory over France's Benoit Paire.
The world number two won 6-3 6-3 after team-mate Filip Krajinovic overcame Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5 7-6 (7-5) earlier.
Germany beat Chile 2-1 to win Group C and set up a last-eight tie with Great Britain on Friday.
Australia face Canada in the first of the quarter-finals from 17:00 GMT on Thursday.
The other three ties are on Friday with Serbia taking on Russia from 09:30.
Great Britain face Germany and Spain play Argentina from 16:30.
Scheduled start times of both sessions have been moved forward 30 minutes after late finishes earlier this week, with a tie between Italy and USA concluding at 4:04am local time on Thursday.