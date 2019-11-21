Davis Cup finals 2019: Novak Djokovic helps take Serbia into last eight

Novak Djokovic was part of the Serbia squad which won the Davis Cup in 2010

Novak Djokovic ensured Serbia moved into the Davis Cup quarter-finals as Group A winners with a straight-set victory over France's Benoit Paire.

The world number two won 6-3 6-3 after team-mate Filip Krajinovic overcame Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5 7-6 (7-5) earlier.

Germany beat Chile 2-1 to win Group C and set up a last-eight tie with Great Britain on Friday.

Australia face Canada in the first of the quarter-finals from 17:00 GMT on Thursday.

The other three ties are on Friday with Serbia taking on Russia from 09:30.

Great Britain face Germany and Spain play Argentina from 16:30.

Scheduled start times of both sessions have been moved forward 30 minutes after late finishes earlier this week, with a tie between Italy and USA concluding at 4:04am local time on Thursday.