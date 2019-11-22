Novak Djokovic's Serbia beaten by Russia in Davis Cup quarter-finals
|2019 Davis Cup finals
|Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid Dates: 18-24 November
Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid Dates: 18-24 November
Novak Djokovic's Serbia missed out on the Davis Cup semi-finals as he and partner Viktor Troicki lost the decisive doubles against Russia despite having three match points.
The 16-time Grand Slam champion had levelled the tie by beating Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-3 after Andrey Rublev won 6-1 6-2 against Filip Krajinovic.
But Djokovic and Troicki lost 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8) to Khachanov and Rublev in the doubles as Russia took the tie 2-1.
Russia face Canada in Saturday's semis.
Great Britain are seeking to join Russia in the last four, with their tie against Germany under way.