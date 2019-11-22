Novak Djokovic's Serbia beaten by Russia in Davis Cup quarter-finals

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev
Russia's Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev saved three match points to beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki in the decisive doubles
2019 Davis Cup finals
Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid Dates: 18-24 November
Novak Djokovic's Serbia missed out on the Davis Cup semi-finals as he and partner Viktor Troicki lost the decisive doubles against Russia despite having three match points.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion had levelled the tie by beating Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-3 after Andrey Rublev won 6-1 6-2 against Filip Krajinovic.

But Djokovic and Troicki lost 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8) to Khachanov and Rublev in the doubles as Russia took the tie 2-1.

Russia face Canada in Saturday's semis.

Great Britain are seeking to join Russia in the last four, with their tie against Germany under way.

