Novak Djokovic's Serbia beaten by Russia in Davis Cup quarter-finals

Russia's Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev saved three match points to beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki in the decisive doubles

2019 Davis Cup finals Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid Dates: 18-24 November Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from Wednesday, 20 November; Live text coverage on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here or Live Guide.

Novak Djokovic's Serbia missed out on the Davis Cup semi-finals as he and partner Viktor Troicki lost the decisive doubles against Russia despite having three match points.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion had levelled the tie by beating Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-3 after Andrey Rublev won 6-1 6-2 against Filip Krajinovic.

But Djokovic and Troicki lost 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8) to Khachanov and Rublev in the doubles as Russia took the tie 2-1.

Russia face Canada in Saturday's semis.

Great Britain are seeking to join Russia in the last four, with their tie against Germany under way.