Davis Cup: Andy Murray & LTA make ticket offer for Great Britain fans

Andy Murray was not selected to compete for the second successive tie but was a vocal supporter courtside

2019 Davis Cup finals Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid Dates: 18-24 November Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from Wednesday, 20 November; Live text coverage on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here or Live Guide.

Great Britain fans have been offered free tickets to cheer on their team in Saturday's Davis Cup semi-final against Spain.

After Andy Murray pledged to "sort out as many tickets as possible", the Lawn Tennis Association said fans could email the governing body to get up to four free tickets for the Madrid tie.

Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund booked Britain's place in the last four with victory over Germany on Friday.

"We want you here!" the LTA tweeted.

Great Britain, who will be appearing in their third semi-final in five years at the re-vamped Davis Cup, begin their best-of-three tie at 16:30 GMT.

The LTA, British tennis' governing body, said it was talking to tournament organisers about how many tickets would be available for British fans in the 12,500-capacity Manolo Santana Court at the Caja Magica.

Britain were backed by about 1,000 fans in their opening two group matches against the Netherlands and Kazakhstan, with that number thought to be slightly lower for the quarter-final against the Germans.

Shortly after Britain completed their win, and before hosts Spain's victory Argentina in their quarter-final, the ticket portal on the Davis Cup finals website was showing about 300 were still available for the general public to buy.

"I don't know how many Brits are in Madrid. There could be quite a few," captain Leon Smith said.

"If we do have an allocation that isn't sold out, then obviously we'd like as many people to come and watch.

"One, for the atmosphere; and two, to keep supporting the event."

'We need to keep monitoring Andy'

Murray, 32, did not feature in the quarter-final after captain Smith decided not to recall the former world number one, who also missed the match against Kazakhstan after a laboured performance in the opening win over the Netherlands.

In the Scot's absence, 24-year-old Edmund has won both of his matches, while Evans dug deep to earn his first victory in Madrid against Germany.

Smith had said before the quarter-final that it would be one of his toughest decisions whether to name Murray in the team or not and he was giving little away about his selection for the semi-final.

"He [Murray] wasn't feeling great on the court. It was tough for him and if we have players like Kyle and Dan playing at a really good level then they are ready to play. We need to keep monitoring Andy," Smith told BBC Sport.

"While Kyle and Dan are playing at that level he knows it is not like it used to be where he has to play.

"That's a good thing for us. The squad is really strong now.

"If it is the same team as against Germany then I'll be really happy and if Andy comes in I'll also be really happy."

Britain or Spain will face Canada or Russia in Sunday's final.