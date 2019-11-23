Davis Cup: Andy Murray not named in Great Britain team for semi-final

2019 Davis Cup finals Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid Dates: 18-24 November Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from Wednesday, 20 November; Live text coverage on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Andy Murray will not play in Great Britain's Davis Cup semi-final against Spain on Saturday.

Captain Leon Smith is sticking with the team which beat Germany in Friday's quarter-final, with Kyle Edmund and British number one Dan Evans playing the singles matches.

Murray, 32, was not picked against Germany after being rested for Thursday's group win over Kazakhstan which booked their last-eight spot.

GB face Spain in Madrid at 16:30 GMT.