Roger Federer to become first living person to be celebrated on Swiss coins
- From the section Tennis
Switzerland's 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will become the first living person to be celebrated on a coin in the country.
The Federal Mint, Swissmint, will release a 20 Swiss francs silver commemorative coin in January.
It plans to add a Federer SFr50 gold coin in May.
"Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege," said the 38-year-old world number three.