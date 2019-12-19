Sally Bolton named first female All England Lawn Tennis Club chief

Sally Bolton joined the AELTC in 2016 as head of corporate affairs

Sally Bolton has been appointed the All England Lawn Tennis Club's (AELTC) first female chief executive.

The club's current strategic planning and operations director will replace Richard Lewis following next year's Wimbledon championships.

"We have some fascinating challenges and opportunities ahead of us," the 45-year-old said.

"I look forward to working with Richard to achieve a successful transition before he steps down."

Bolton helped deliver the 2013 Rugby League World Cup and was the managing director of the organising committee for the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.

She added: "I am thrilled to be appointed as the next chief executive of the AELTC.

"In my four years working here to date I have learned what a special place the All England Club is and to be asked to lead such a fantastic organisation through the next period of its history is a tremendous honour and privilege."