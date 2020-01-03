Australian bushfires: Tennis stars set for Australian Open fund-raiser

Nick Kyrgios is among the players who have already committed to the event

Tennis Australia says "many of the world's best players" will take part in a specially-arranged exhibition match in Melbourne to raise funds for bushfire relief.

It is one of a number of fund-raising events before the Australian Open.

The names of players involved will be revealed in the coming days.

"It is heartbreaking to see the devastation the bushfires are wreaking across the country," said Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley.

Australian men's number two Nick Kyrgios has already said he will take part in the exhibition match at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, 15 January

World number 30 Kyrgios, along with a number of other players, are also donating money for every ace hit in events held in Australia in January to help those affected by the bushfires.

Tennis Australia has committed a 100 Australian dollar (£53) donation for every ace served at the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

"We are working closely with the top players and have already had a great response, with many of them keen to help this incredibly important cause," added Tiley.

The Australian navy has evacuated around 1,000 tourists and residents who were trapped in the fire-ravaged town of Mallacoota on the Victoria coast, about 300 miles east of Melbourne.

Thousands of people are also fleeing parts of neighbouring New South Wales, where a week-long state of emergency is in force.

Since September, fires have killed at least 20 people in the two states and dozens remain missing.

The Australian Open, which is the first Grand Slam of the year, starts in Melbourne on 20 January.